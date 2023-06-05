Agartala: A BSF patrolling party under the jurisdiction of Khowai District‘s Khengrabari BOP area detained a Gujarat citizen with the currency notes of multiple foreign countries on Monday, police said.

Sources said the BSF personnel seized the currency notes of Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Iran and Saudi Arabia. A driving license bearing Saudi Arabia registration was also seized along with some payment cards.

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Khowi Pushan Majumder told EastMojo that the case had been transferred to the customs department as an investigation related to such matters comes under the jurisdiction of the agency.

“He had been detained by some local Munda community people. He was reportedly roaming suspiciously near the BOP area. The locals handed him over to the BSF patrolling party and as per the protocols his custody was handed over to us,” said Majumder.

According to him, the police interrogation found that the person hails from Gujarat and has been identified as Neelkantha Manik Dandhule.

Sources further said he is married to a Bangladeshi woman which is why he reached Tripura to cross the borders.

Majumder said, “The legal procedures have almost ended soon after which the customs department will take up the matter investigation.”

