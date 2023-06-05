Agartala: A BSF patrolling party under the jurisdiction of Khowai District‘s Khengrabari BOP area detained a Gujarat citizen with the currency notes of multiple foreign countries on Monday, police said.
Sources said the BSF personnel seized the currency notes of Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Iran and Saudi Arabia. A driving license bearing Saudi Arabia registration was also seized along with some payment cards.
Speaking on the issue, SDPO Khowi Pushan Majumder told EastMojo that the case had been transferred to the customs department as an investigation related to such matters comes under the jurisdiction of the agency.
“He had been detained by some local Munda community people. He was reportedly roaming suspiciously near the BOP area. The locals handed him over to the BSF patrolling party and as per the protocols his custody was handed over to us,” said Majumder.
According to him, the police interrogation found that the person hails from Gujarat and has been identified as Neelkantha Manik Dandhule.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sources further said he is married to a Bangladeshi woman which is why he reached Tripura to cross the borders.
Majumder said, “The legal procedures have almost ended soon after which the customs department will take up the matter investigation.”
Also read | CPM leader slams BJP govt on law and order in Tripura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Content posted against Serum Institute of India ‘defamatory’: Bombay HC
- Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam, 1 arrested
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles carries out tree plantation drive
- Meghalaya: Armed robbers thrash Assam trader, loot 25k
- Meghalaya’s UDP minister thinks Garos are more mature than Khasis
- Nagaland observes Environment Day with plantation, cleanliness drives