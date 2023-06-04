J P Nadda to address rally in Tripura on June 18

Agartala: BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Tripura to address a rally in Santirbazar area on June 18, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee have held meetings with party leaders to make the programme, which will mark the beginning of the party’s campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, a grand success.

The northeastern state has two parliamentary constituencies Tripura West and Tripura East both of which were bagged by the ruling party in the 2019 polls.

“BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit the state on June 18 and address a rally in Santirbazar area in South Tripura district. The rally will be organised to celebrate the nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and measures taken for the poor since 2014 will be highlighted,” Bhattacharjee told PTI.

He said the party is strengthening the party up to the booth level.

Bhattacharjee said all party programmes in the state were suspended on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Odisha train tragedy and the organisational work for the Lok Sabha polls will resume on Sunday.

