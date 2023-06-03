Agartala: West Tripura District and Session Judge Susbhasish Sharma Roy on Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment four persons found guilty in the sensational murder of bank manager Bodhisatta Das in Agartala city on August 3, 2019.

The Court has also awarded a cash penalty of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts in default of which they have to suffer imprisonment for additional three months.

“The Court had convicted all of them on Friday and pronounced the punishment on Saturday. The prosecution had claimed life imprisonment for the convicts and the Court appealed for a clear verdict. There is a perception that life imprisonment means jail for 14 years but in reality life imprisonment means the convict has to be in jail till for the rest of his natural life. In my submission, I cited a reference of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Duryodhan Rout case that has categorically defined life imprisonment as jail for the remaining natural life and also sought a clear written instruction in the judgment,” special Public Prosecutor for the case Samrat Kar Bhowmik has said.

He said the prosecution did not seek death penalty as this case could not be considered rarest of the rare case.

After a prolonged hearing in the case on Friday, the Court found all the four persons accused in the case guilty under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and section 34 (common intention).

The senior advocate thanked the state forensic science laboratory and Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh for their scientific investigations that helped the prosecution establish the guilt of the accused persons.

“The State Forensic Science Laboratory investigated the blood samples collected from the scooter and murder weapon of Soheb Miah who had stabbed the deceased. The samples matched and we could establish that he was instrumental in the crime. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh investigated the video statement of the deceased in which he could be heard narrating his ordeal. The defense raised questions on the authenticity of the video that were negated by a report from the Chandigarh laboratory,” Bhowmik told reporters.

On the intervening night of August 3-4 in 2019, Bodhisatta Das (the deceased) was seated at the Jackson gate area of Agartala city along with a friend, when the accused persons started urinating in the open at about 11:30 pm. Das objected to this, leading to a physical scuffle that culminated in his murder.

