Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura seems to be working on mission mode to address the growing differences within its rank and file ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a significant political development, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, in presence of BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, presided over a meeting of district presidents and general secretaries to get a sense of the ground situation.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Dr Saha is learnt to have asked party leaders to set aside differences and work in cohesion with the government.

Party insiders said the meeting was convened to evaluate the situation and strategize in accordance with reports placed by the leaders.

“The key objective was to find out a formula to resolve the issues that are hindering the party’s prospects,” a highly placed source privy to the developments told EastMojo.

A senior party leader, who wished to be anonymous, said the district presidents of the BJP have been asked to express their concerns in a free and frank manner because they are believed to understand the “pulse of the public”.

“The BJP does not want to touch any raw nerve ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. Any issue that goes against the party’s election prospects must be avoided and that is the conclusion of the meeting,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The leaders who were allowed to talk during the meeting reportedly spoke on various issues. Some of them expressed serious concerns over the state of affairs in their respective areas that they said needed prompt attention from the party’s senior leadership.

“The Chief Minister and the state president gave a patient hearing to the leaders and guided them with some solution driven ideas. They have also assured of their intervention if required,” a source added.

The BJP leaders were advised to reach out to voters and enlighten them about the changes brought for establishing a transparent government model during the month-long campaign on nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The schemes of Prime Minister Modi and the Tripura government under his guidance rolled out several schemes that have direct impact on the lives of people.

If the voter is aware of what kind of facilities he or she has been entitled to because of the schemes, they will definitely vote for the BJP. This is how we have been instructed by the state leadership,” said a source present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura Assembly to go digital from budget session in June

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









