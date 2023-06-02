Agartala: A minor was allegedly gangraped and thrown out of a moving car in South Tripura, the police said on Friday.

Police in Tripura’s Gomati district have detained 21-year-old Suhel Miah for his alleged involvement in the case.

The 17-year-old victim allegedly befriended Suhel on Facebook and was raped by him and two of his accomplices at the Tepania Eco park on Wednesday. While the main accused was arrested from his house at Purba Gokulpur, two others allegedly involved in the crime are still at large.

“The main accused forced the girl to meet him at Tepania eco park where he clicked some photographs of her despite her objection. When the girl realized she was being blackmailed, she tried to escape from the scene but could not,” the sub-divisional magistrate of Udaipur, Nirupam Dutta said.

Soon after the incident, activists affiliated to Hindu Jagaran Mancha staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Speaking on the issue, the grandfather of the victim said, “My granddaughter had been trapped by a group of Muslim youth. Initially, the accused person concealed his identity and told her that he is Hindu. They managed to convince her to meet at the Tepania Eco park. When she came to know about their real identity she tried to return but he and two his accomplices threatened her and committed the crime.”

The victim was left at the road near Rajarbag motor stand area. A specific FIR was lodged at the R K Pur women police station on Thursday after the victim returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family.

