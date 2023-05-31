Agartala: International flight service from Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala to Chittagong in Bangladesh is likely to be begin by June 26, officials told EastMojo.
Airport Authority of India officials said that flight services were supposed to be launched by June 1, but due to technical problems, the launch of the much-anticipated air service is delayed.
“Actually, the immigration counters are being fine-tuned prior to the official launch of the flight services. It is better to be fully prepared because a lot of security concerns are related to the operation of international flights. This is the reason behind the delay”, an official said on condition of anonymity.
According to sources, Spice Jet has informed the MBB airport authorities to ensure that all arrangements are made before June 26 as the air carrier is eager to begin services on the proposed date.
Private air carrier Vistara, owned by TATA, will also operate flights between Agartala and Bangalore.
“The Vistara has also expressed their interest to operate a direct flight between Agartala and Bangalore. This service is also going to start in the third week of June”, the source said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When asked why flight service providers are choosing the MBB airport, sources said, “The state government has let go off its larger share of value added taxes for the Aviation Turbine Fuel. Now the fuel is much cheaper in MBB airport in comparison to other parts of the country which is why flight operating companies are now interested to include MBB airport in the map of their travel. This is the positive side of the policy level decisions of the state government”.
Notably, the government of Tripura has provided Rs 15 crore as Viability Gap Funding for international flight services.
Also Read | Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nepal PM Prachanda to focus on long-term power trade during India visit
- Tripura: Agartala-Chittagong flight service likely from June 26
- Darjeeling tea industry hit by lower yield, reduced prices
- Why pain seems worse at night
- India’s growth momentum likely to be sustained in 2023-24: RBI
- Indian chief priest sentenced to jail in Singapore for pawning temple jewellery