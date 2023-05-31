Agartala: Lauding the role of Self Help groups in empowering rural women financially, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said only 2.74% of the loans received by Self Help Groups (SHGs) turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), which shows the robust financial management of women.

Addressing a workshop on the progress of schemes at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala, Dr Saha said, “More than 4,20,066 women of our state are mobilised in the SHG movement. These groups are divided into 1,950 VOs (Village Organisations) and 88 CLFs (Cluster Level Federations) across the state. These groups have received loans worth Rs 724.92 crore and you all will be surprised to know that only 2.74 per cent of the loans are found to be NPA. This means despite all odds, the women who are leaders in the campaign are repaying the loans.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to Dr Saha, after 2018, the productivity of the SHG groups also enhanced dramatically. The Chief Minister also advised the present Block Development Officers (BDOs) to work in close coordination with the elected representatives of the Panchayats.

“Panchayat and Block work in cohesion for the development of rural areas. But, I feel there are some shortcomings which need to be addressed. I think the relationship between the blocks and elected representatives calls for improvements for the sake of seamless transaction of work in the rural areas. This will only help all of us get better results,” Dr Saha said.

The Chief Minister also suggested the officials strengthen the “Amar Sarkar” web portal launched to fast-track delivery of services to the people.

“All should conduct the walk-in village exercise once a week. On that day, the BDOs can directly communicate with the people of the village and listen to their grievances. These are some of the methods that could change the pace of work in a positive way,” he added.

Also Read | With Dhalai as hotspot, Tripura records 2,687 Malaria cases in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









