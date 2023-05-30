Tripura mother gives birth to conjoined twins

Agartala: In a rare case, an expectant woman has delivered conjoined twins, both girls, at Gomati District Hospital in Tripura’s Udaipur.
The newborn babies and the mother are stated to be stable. The critical delivery was conducted on May 26, said officials.
According to reports, cases of conjoined twins are found once in 40 to 50 thousand patients. Hospital sources said the mother identified as Rebati Reang, wife of Mathuram Reang, is a resident of Karbook Pal Para area, almost 60 km away from the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on May 26 last with complaints of severe pain.
Dr. Kajal Das, Senior gynecologist at Gomati District Hospital, performed the delivery process. According to Dr Das, the rare condition was first detected in the ultrasonography, after which a caesarian section was performed and it was found that the heads of the babies were conjoined.
Dr Das said, “Normally when two fetuses develop in a woman’s body altogether they get separated after some time. But in this case, due to some medical conditions, it did not happen properly and because of that both the babies are suffering from this rare condition.”
He also said that although he predicted that the babies would be twins, it was only the ultrasound that detected the rare conjoined condition of the twins.
