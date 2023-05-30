Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that his state has benefitted the most in the Northeast from the Centre’s Act East policy.
He said the Maitri Setu, which connects Tripura with Chittagong Port and was inaugurated two years ago, will soon be fully operationalised, and the Agartala-Akhaura rail link will be opened by year-end.
“Be it connectivity boom or infrastructure building or welfare activities, Tripura benefitted the most among the northeastern states since 2014,” he said at a programme marking the nine years of BJP government at the Centre.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended broad gauge railway services to the frontier state, Today, 12 express trains and four local trains run from Agartala,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Stating that the survey for constructing another railway line in Tripura is underway, he said that of the target of constructing 888 km of national highway, 374.04 km have already been built.
“At least 12-13 flights are operating from the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, from where international flights will take off from next month,” he said.
Saha said that as many as 2.74 lakh farmers, mostly marginal, have received Rs 553 crore under the PM Kisan scheme in the state.
Also Read | Tripura: Is Left-Cong tryst going through a rough phase?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How Airbnb has driven up rents in India
- Greater Mekong proves an ark of biodiversity, with 380 new species in a year
- Assam zoo gets zebras after 30 years; lone giraffe finds mate
- ISRO looking at testing Gaganyaan crew module mission by July, says Chairman
- Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM
- What is ‘ethical AI’ and how can companies achieve it?