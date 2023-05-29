Tripura to raise state paramilitary battalion with women troopers: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government has decided to raise a new Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalion comprising women troopers.

“This development is a part of our concerted efforts to empower the women of the state. All the troopers of the battalion would be women. This decision drew appreciation in the CM’s conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers in New Delhi,” Dr. Saha told media persons a day after the meeting.

Initially, a decision was taken to raise two new TSR battalions where 10 posts would be reserved for women aspirants. Now, the state has finally decided to raise a whole battalion of women soldiers in Tripura State Rifles.

A battalion is constituted of 1,000 soldiers and commanded by a commandant (equivalent to the rank of Superintendent of Police in Tripura Police Service).

The Chief Minister also said that the government would soon roll out Tripura Medical Tourism Policy, which will focus on the improvement of the health infrastructure.

“We shall certainly work hard to improve the healthcare services in the hospitals of modern medicine but equal emphasis would be laid on AYUSH. Ayurveda Parks will be opened in different areas of the state. The number of Naturopathy and Panchakarma centers will be increased through a holistic plan under the policy,” Dr. Saha added.

Stating that PM Modi, during the NITI Ayog governing council meeting, underscored the importance of industrial growth of the state, he said, “Our state has been appreciated for bringing positive changes for drawing investment. The policies of the Tripura government for incentivizing private investments had been recognized by BRAP(Business Reforms Action Plan) Report. The BRAP has acknowledged Tripura as one of the emerging business ecosystems of the state.”

According to the Chief Minister, he had informed the meeting of NITI Ayog on the government’s endeavor to contribute more skilled manpower to the industries. “We have recently conducted a skill survey to identify the skill gaps. In accordance with the survey, we shall draw up our policies and impart training on subjects that enhance the employability of the job seeker,” the Chief Minister added.

In the meeting of Chief Ministers, Dr. Saha said, “A detailed report card of the government based on its performance in the context of Centrally-funded projects had also been submitted. Data and statistics of all the central schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat scheme, and other flagship schemes were placed.”

According to Dr. Saha, Tripura will touch the saturation point in Jal Jeevan Mission by December 2023 with an accomplishment status of a little above 62 percent covering over 4 lakh households.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claims of two lakhs patients worth Rs 130.30 crore had been settled. Under PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme, Rs 553.16 crore had been deposited directly to the bank accounts of farmers.

