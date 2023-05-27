GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) under the Ministry of DoNER had undertaken Geographical Indication (GI) certification of 13 products of the Northeast of which the Tripura Queen Pineapple is one.

The Queen variety of Pineapple is an exclusive horticulture produce grown in Tripura and the only GI-tagged product from the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pineapple is grown all across the country but this variety is unique in taste and texture, which is why it is favoured by buyers all over the globe.

In continuation of NERAMACs endeavours towards promoting GI, a Geographical Indication (GI) awareness seminar was held at Agartala on Friday.

The main focus of the event was to user-authorise 300 farmers to use GI tagging of the NERAMAC processed certification.

The programme was graced by Tripura agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Over 200 Queen Pineapple Producers attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to the occasion, Tripura agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath shared that the GI initiative is part of the Central government’s broader efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, protect the rights of farmers, and enhance the country’s agricultural exports.

The initiative has been welcomed by the farming community of Tripura and is expected to boost their morale and confidence in traditional farming practices.

While welcoming the gathering, NERAMAC managing director Rajiv Ashok said that the GI initiative is a significant step towards promoting and protecting the traditional agricultural practices and products of the Northeastern region.

The initiative will provide recognition to the unique qualities and reputation of the Tripura Queen Pineapple and protect it from misuse and imitation, he said.

He also explained how the authorization process of farmers would enhance the competitiveness of the products in domestic and international markets and create opportunities for increased income and livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event was also graced by Dr Rajni Kant Dwivedi, a renowned GI expert and Padma Shree awardee who spoke about the importance of northeastern region-specific Geographical Indication (GI) products and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to promoting the region-specific GI products.

Dr Dwivedi’s insights shed light on the importance of promoting and protecting the region-specific GI products which not only protect the unique identity and quality of the products but also create employment opportunities for local communities.

The event was also attended by Apurba Roy, secretary, of agriculture, Tripura.

Also Read | Approve Tripura ADC bills or … TIPRA chief warns of statewide stir

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









