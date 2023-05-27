11 police outposts to be upgraded to police stations in Tripura

Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to upgrade 11 police outposts to full-fledged police stations to maintain law and order effectively, a senior official said on Saturday.
The new eleven outposts which are being upgraded as full-fledged police stations include Bagma, Chelagung, Manpathar, Baijalbari, Taibandal, Khairpur, Bagbasa, Champaknagar, Collegetilla, GB and Ramnagar.
“A notification from the Home Department has informed that these 11 police outposts will function as police stations from now on. This will enhance the overall policing system in the state”, said Assistant Inspector General (IGP), Law & Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
With this decision, the number of police stations in the state has increased to 99.
“Initially, the new police stations will start working with the existing manpower and other resources. Later, additional facilities will be extended”, he said, adding areas of some police stations will be reorganised as part of the revamping plan.
Also Read | Tripura minister bats for GI tag for rice beer, tribal food, more
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Army chief arrives in Manipur on two-day visit to review ground situation
- Manipur: Five KCP (PWG) cadres surrender before security forces
- Arunachal: Project Digi-Kaksh launched to empower students
- Cong questions govt on country’s economic health, national security
- Ban display of animal carcasses in meat shops: Meghalaya HC to govt
- Manipur: Three RAF personnel suspended ‘for arson’ in Imphal