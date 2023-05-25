Agartala: Infamous for his alleged mafia activities, BJP SC Morcha vice-president Manik Lal Das, popularly known as “Kala Manik”, was arrested on Wednesday on the charges of assaulting one of his party colleagues.
Additional superintendent of Police South Tripura district had played an instrumental role in arresting Manik Lal Das. The senior BJP leader has now been hospitalized due to some health complications.
Das was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged by a BJP youth wing worker Jayden Saha. Das and his men allegedly ransacked the house of Saha and assaulted him. His elderly mother was also manhandled in the attack that took place on Monday night.
“We have raised objections to a proposed fair at our locality. Das was one of the organisers of the fair. On Monday night, Das and his men barged into my house and started shouting at me. When I came out of home, they started beating me. My mother who rushed for my rescue was also manhandled. Even Das spoke unmannerly with my wife who was left terrified witnessing the violence,” Saha told EastMojo.
Accusing Das of misusing his party post and for enjoying undue privileges, Saha said, “He is involved in many unlawful activities. His political post is acting as a shield against him. I have not only lodged a police complaint but written to the BJP state president as well on the matter.”
Police sources said a day after the incident, a specific FIR was lodged with Belonia police station and swift police action led to his arrest.
A case was registered against Das under IPC section 448. 452, 307, 382, 506, 354 and 120B. He was produced before the court on Wednesday to be remanded for two days.
“The Chief Judicial Magistrate South Tripura granted two days police remand to the accused person. He is now in hospital. The court has directed the police to produce him on the next date of hearing fixed at May 26,” additional Public Prosecutor Subrata Bhattacharjee said.
When asked about the development, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told media persons that the law would take its own course and no political parties should interfere in the law of the land.
“Politically, we can’t interfere in the matter. For the whole day, I was busy with different organisational matters. I did not receive any information regarding the matter but if this has happened, I think the law has taken its own course and proper investigation will lead us to the truth,” said Dr. Saha.
Meanwhile, party sources said it is yet another blow to the camp of Union Minister of state Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik. Das, a loyalist of the Bhoumik, was one of the influential leaders of South Tripura district.
According to party insiders, Dr. Saha and his camp are believed to be working on a mission to end Bhoumik’s dominance in the organisation.
