Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday coined the slogan “Sampark se samarthan”, a new slogan for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls. The slogan roughly translates as ‘Communication via/through support’.

Explaining the idea behind the new catchphrase, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers should not only focus on reaching out to people but also ensure that all potential voters are convinced to cast a ballot for the lotus.

“Sampark abhiyan (outreach drives) is a common element in the BJP’s elections campaign but our workers must not relax even if the targeted electorates are covered. The focus this time should be on how potential voters could be turned to loyal voters of the party,” Saha said.

He told party workers that this would be the thrust area of the party’s statewide campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “We must make Sampark but at the same time we have to make sure that we get their samarthan (support)”, the Chief Minister explained.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party’s organizational meeting held at Kalyanpur under Khowai district, the CM said that strength of the party lies with the foot soldiers who toil hard during the elections. He informed that meetings are being organized all over the state to prepare its party workers for a new set of organizational tasks that needs to be taken up for the polls.

“The organizational work of the party goes on as per the instructions of the party high command. The sole motive of these exercises is to keep the momentum of the party”, said Saha.

Sources informed that the party’s internal set-up has changed following the 2023 polls. Party workers posted in organizational positions like booth committee chiefs, in-charge of cluster of booths (Shakti Kendras) and Mandal presidents (equivalent to assembly constituency chiefs for organization) were replaced because of alleged anti-party activities.

A new set of leaders have taken over the charges and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be a litmus test for them, sources said.

BJP Tripura Pradesh Committee President, Rajib Bhattacharjee, chaired the executive meeting of the urban district of Agartala. When contacted, Bhattacharjee said, “We shall launch a statewide campaign to highlight the public welfare schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government in his nine years in office.”

He informed that during the state executive meeting held at Charilam, a road map was chalked out for the campaign. Through grassroot level meetings, decisions of the meeting are expected to be disseminated to all its party workers.

