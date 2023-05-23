Agartala: Chairman of Tripura Principal Opposition Party TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Tuesday said that he had lately realized that the opposition should set aside personal differences to challenge BJP in one to one fight in the ensuing elections.

Debbarman was referring to the by-elections in the Dhanpur assembly constituency and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“I have realised that we should refrain from contesting elections where the winning chances are low and expect similar sacrifices from the other opposition parties. The Dhanpur by-elections are coming. We have a strong presence there, and now the focus should be on that. Manik Babu (former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar) must take a break and help each other in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Debbarman told his followers through a social media live stream.

According to Debbarman, similar formulae should be applied to the Lok Sabha elections as well. “I want to send someone in the parliament who can raise our issues in the Parliament. A person who is capable enough to counter everyone. All other opposition parties should come upfront and support each other to make this new political formation play out successfully,” he added, saying that he would soon start meeting the leaders of opposition parties.

The royal scion also expressed his sharp disappointment over the assurances of the central government claiming that the state government’s attitude was indifferent towards his demands.

“I get assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He told me in person as well as over the phone that an interlocutor will be appointed. The Assam Chief Minister reassured my team that everything will go as per the plans. The government issued a notification, but the interlocutor did not arrive. This sounds to me like a ploy to discredit my image among the people,” Debbarman claimed.

The TIPRA Motha supremo also alleged that some rumours had been making rounds accusing him of taking money from the BJP, which are baseless. “I want to clarify that I have sold my house to arrange funds for the elections. The whole election campaign was crowdfunded as people from different sections of society extended their support towards our party. To date, I have a debt burden of Rs 1.9 crore. But, I will not leave this fight here. Till my last breath, I will keep fighting for the constitutional solution of my people,” Debbarman added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | NFR seize drugs worth over Rs 6 lakh, five held

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









