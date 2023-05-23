Agartala: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has accepted the role of Tripura tourism’s brand ambassador, CM Manik Saha confirmed.

“It’s a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji’s participation will definitely give an impetus to the state’s tourism sector,” reads Dr Saha’s post.

Earlier today, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury had shared the information of Ganguly being approached to become the tourism ambassador after a meeting with him.

In his social media post, the tourism minister said, “For the state to make strides in the tourism sector, we need a strong brand ambassador who is famous across the globe. And, who can be a better fit in the role rather than our ‘Dada’? The former captain of the Indian international cricket team has followers spread all over the world.”

“We have placed our proposal before him and informed him as to how Tripura is trying to establish itself as one of the preferred tourist destinations of eastern India. The constructive discussion revolved around the development of state’s tourism sector,” the minister added.

