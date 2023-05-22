Tripura CM avoids question on Biplab Deb’s 'outsider' remark, says party united

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday refused to make any comments pertaining to the former CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s allegations of external interference in the party affairs. “I don’t want to make any comments on that,” said Dr Saha.

The former Chief Minister had claimed that interference from outsiders in the internal party affairs has been weakening the party.

However, the Chief Minister also maintained that his party is united and there are no differences among the party leaders. “Our party is like a family. Some issues may crop up in rare cases but all these issues are settled through discussions under the guidance of our senior leaders”, Dr Saha told reporters at the fag-end of the day-long state executive meeting. This time the crucial meeting was organized at Charilam Higher Secondary School premises in Sepahijala district.

“This year, the agenda of discussion was surrounding nine years of Prime Minister Modi in his office. His nine years of service for the nation turned out to be immensely beneficial for our state. Under the ‘Act East’ policy, several beneficiary-oriented schemes and flagship projects are launched for the North Eastern states including our Tripura. Today our state has multimodal connectivity through railways, highways and airways. The first international flight from MBB airport will take off soon for Chittagong. As many as 13 express trains are running between Agartala and other metro cities of the country. The number of national highways soared from one to nine”, Dr Saha told reporters.

On the organizational matter, Dr Saha said, “We have also discussed the organisational part of the party. All the speakers in the meeting laid emphasis on how we should put impetus to the booth strengthening drive. There are 3,328 booths across the state. If the majority of the voters in each booth favour BJP, we can naturally secure a victory in the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. Our workers should prioritize reaching out to potential voters and convince them to vote for us. This exercise has to be undertaken at a broader level for the Lok Sabha elections.

President of Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Rajiv Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, shed light on the month-long cycle of events that the party has chalked out to mark PM Modi’s ninth year in office. “On May 30 next, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete his ninth year in the office of Prime Minister. A series of events will be organized which have been planned properly in the meeting,” he said.

“The events will start on May 29 next when party leaders will invite media professionals for closed-door meetings. We shall organise meetings with senior party workers, intellectuals and influential people on specific dates as per the schedule and a ten-day-long Jana Samparka Abhiyan has been planned in the last leg of June,” added Bhattacharjee.

Also Read | Tripura BJP in damage control mode over ex-CM’s ‘outsider’ claims

