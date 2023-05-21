Agartala: In what appears to be an indication of fresh trouble brewing in the Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday flagged concerns over the growing influence of “outsiders” in the party affairs.
Stating that the influence of “outsiders” was detrimental to the party’s organisation, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he brought ongoing malpractices to the notice of the party’s high command.
In a brief media interaction at his official residence, Deb said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has been formed for the second time in a row in the state and I have firm belief in their leadership. I will work in whatever responsibility I get from the party with full devotion and dedication.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Having asserted his faith in the party, Deb alleged that “outsiders are trying to interfere in the party affairs”. He said, “This matter has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party.” According to him, the BJP fraction of Tripura should function with the same robust discipline and solid principles that the party follows while governing the nation.
The party and the government should progress in cohesion, he said.
Hoping that all his grievances would be soon addressed by the top brass, Deb said, “BJP is a party that listens to all its workers and I believe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi all these issues would be addressed soon.”
On being asked who the outsiders are, Deb tried to dodge the question through a cryptic response. “This is an open secret. As a resident of Tripura, you all know who these people are. I don’t want to make any specific comment on the issue,” he said. Deb also refused to clarify what sort of influence is being wielded by the “outsiders”.
While answering a question about the party’s negligence of his views, Deb said, “The party is bigger than any person.”
Also Read | Tripura BJP state executive meeting on May 22
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NE org expresses concern over Bengali students not learning Bengali
- Assam govt issues dress code for school teachers
- Manipur: Security forces ensuring truck movement with essentials
- Ex-Tripura CM flags concerns over outsiders’ interference in party
- Why Guwahati’s Colossal Corporation wants to build a ‘time machine’ through music
- Mahishasur Marddini: A fairly complex, nuanced & cerebral film