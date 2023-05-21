Agartala: In what appears to be an indication of fresh trouble brewing in the Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday flagged concerns over the growing influence of “outsiders” in the party affairs.

Stating that the influence of “outsiders” was detrimental to the party’s organisation, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he brought ongoing malpractices to the notice of the party’s high command.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In a brief media interaction at his official residence, Deb said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has been formed for the second time in a row in the state and I have firm belief in their leadership. I will work in whatever responsibility I get from the party with full devotion and dedication.”

Having asserted his faith in the party, Deb alleged that “outsiders are trying to interfere in the party affairs”. He said, “This matter has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party.” According to him, the BJP fraction of Tripura should function with the same robust discipline and solid principles that the party follows while governing the nation.

The party and the government should progress in cohesion, he said.

Hoping that all his grievances would be soon addressed by the top brass, Deb said, “BJP is a party that listens to all its workers and I believe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi all these issues would be addressed soon.”

On being asked who the outsiders are, Deb tried to dodge the question through a cryptic response. “This is an open secret. As a resident of Tripura, you all know who these people are. I don’t want to make any specific comment on the issue,” he said. Deb also refused to clarify what sort of influence is being wielded by the “outsiders”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While answering a question about the party’s negligence of his views, Deb said, “The party is bigger than any person.”

Also Read | Tripura BJP state executive meeting on May 22



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









