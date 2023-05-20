Tripura: Five Bangladesh nationals, including two minors, held

Agartala: Tripura Police arrested five Bangladesh nationals from the Belonia area under the South Tripura district in a late-night raid conducted at the residence of one Tamal Mallik on Friday midnight.

Mallik is stated to be a noted smuggler in the area.

Police sources said the raid was launched when Mallik and his accomplices were trying to cross over the borders to pass consignments of garments and hair oil. All five Bangladeshi nationals detained from the spot reached Mallik’s house located near the Indo-Bangladesh borders.

“We have received secret information regarding the movement of illicit goods through the borders. Accordingly, a team of police from Belonia police station rushed to the spot and arrested all the accused persons from the spot. After verification of documents, it was found that all the five persons in police custody are Bangladeshi nationals”, said SDPO Belonia Abhijit Das.

Police sources said the kingpin of the illicit trafficking Tamal Mallik is absconding and search operations are being carried out to track him down.

The detained persons were produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrates. The Court had sent them to 14 days of jail custody till June 02. The arrested persons had been identified as MD Sajib(22), Sahabuddin (25), Azad Hossin (22), Abdul Awual (17) Jahidul Islam (16). Two of the accused persons are minors, said police.

Meanwhile, smuggling goods worth Rs 3 lakh had also been seized from the spot.

