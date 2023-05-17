Tripura’s “Queen Pineapple” to be exhibited in Delhi  

Agartala: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday said that a special exhibition of Tripura’s Queen Pineapple will be held in New Delhi on Thursday to draw more buyers from the national markets.
According to Nath, the product has received wide appreciation after being exported to countries like Dubai, Qatar and Germany.
“In Dubai and Qatar, we have sent the whole fruit while the Germans received a shipment of packed pineapples in sliced form. Both these consignments really helped the farmers earn good prices for their harvest. Since this product has good demand across the globe, we are trying to make it more popular in the national market as well, which is why this special exhibition is being organized in New Delhi,” Nath said, adding that the production of the crop is also on the rise in Tripura.
The Queen variety of Pineapple is an exclusive horticulture produce grown in Tripura, and the only GI tagged product from the state.
“Pineapple is grown all across the country but this variety is unique in taste and texture, which is why it is favored by buyers all over the globe,” Nath said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has also consented to his presence at the exhibition. “A team of officials have already reached Delhi with the pineapples and we are leaving today with the remaining consignments.”
The Minister also informed that the main objective of the exhibition was to woo more buyers.
“If more national buyers come here, our farmers will be able to bargain better prices for their crops,” Nath added.
The Minister was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organized by a private Diagnostic Center in Agartala.
