Agartala: Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested three persons on charges of gang rape based on a complaint lodged by the victim. According to police, the incident took place three five months ago but was reported to the police on Monday.
“Soon after registration of the FIR, three accused persons have been arrested. They are identified as Kambul Haque, Riyaj Uddin and Jaydip Acharjee,” SDPO Sadar Asish Dasgupta told EastMojo, adding that all the accused persons have been remanded to police custody.
“The investigation is in its initial stage. The accused persons are being interrogated in police remand,” said Dasgupta.
Sources said the woman could not file the FIR earlier because she was repeatedly threatened by the accused persons. A woman from the victim’s neighborhood was also allegedly involved in the crime and is stated to be absconding.
The victim, in her FIR, said that the woman, said to be close to the accused persons, took her to the perpetrators. She has also alleged that several other women were trapped by this woman on the pretext of getting them a job.
The police have started search operations to trace the absconding woman.
