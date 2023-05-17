BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for 40-50 years: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has asserted that the BJP-IPFT alliance will rule the northeastern state for the next 40-50 years.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2018.

“People have reposed full faith in the BJP-IPFT government, giving us a second term. Our alliance will rule the state for the next 40-50 years as we are focusing on development and growth,” Saha told reporters on the completion of one year in office as the chief minister on Tuesday.

Saha, who became the CM replacing Biplab Kumar Deb last year, asserted that the BJP-led government has been “pushing development on top gear”.

Saha said his government is maintaining law and order.

“There might be some problems but we are leaving no stone unturned to address those issues,” he said.

The CM said the state government is focusing on improving connectivity highways, railways and air besides healthcare and agriculture.

