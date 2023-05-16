Agartala: There was a time when the hills of West Kalajhari were home to a forest so dense, the light would barely make its way through the thick foliage. However, the terrain has since changed, with the tracts now dotted with bamboo-made structures and solar street lights. What was once almost silent territory is now abuzz with human activity. New buildings, roads, water tankers and ration under the public distribution system now find a place in Natun Gram, which simply translates to New village. The name may be Bengali, but its residents are Bru migrants who have made this place, located about 100 km from Agartala city, one of their homes.

The settlement is in the Gomati district, close to the sparsely-populated......