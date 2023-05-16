Agartala: The Asian Development Bank will be funding the renovation of Tripura’s famed 14 deities temple located on the outskirts of Agartala city. The temple, which hosts the state’s famed festival of Kharchi, attracts lakhs of people from across the country during the annual week-long festival.
The state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who visited the temple with MLAs and a team of engineers, said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for a complete facelift of the temple.
“We have discussed the new masterplan prepared for the temple in the presence of some officials from the Asian Development Bank. All the issues related to new engineering interventions that are required to be undertaken are discussed”, Chowdhury wrote in a social media post.
According to Chowdhury, all aspects of the renovation were discussed at length and state officials have been directed to complete the work within a stipulated time. The detailed project report was placed before all for on-ground inspection, he added.
When contacted, local MLA Ratan Chakraborty told EastMojo that a new pinnacle will be constructed above the temple. “Apart from that, attractive lighting arrangements will be done for the devotees who throng the temple regularly. Some beautification works will also be done to fine-tune the temple’s exterior look,” Chakraborty said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The legislator said all efforts are being made to promote Tripura’s iconic tourist site on the national map. “This temple has a rich history which is very closely associated with the royal family as well. Apart from being a centre of religious tourism, this temple also reflects the traditional tribal culture and rituals that continue to be performed here since its establishment,” Chakraborty added.
Also Read | 321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ to release a day early in India
- Meghalaya: Bernard opposes new tax rate on non-tribals
- Non-communicable diseases rising in Nagaland: State health minister
- South African legend Lance Klusener to coach Tripura team
- Assam Rifles unites 4 visually impaired Naga students with family in Manipur