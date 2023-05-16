Agartala: The Asian Development Bank will be funding the renovation of Tripura’s famed 14 deities temple located on the outskirts of Agartala city. The temple, which hosts the state’s famed festival of Kharchi, attracts lakhs of people from across the country during the annual week-long festival.

The state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who visited the temple with MLAs and a team of engineers, said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for a complete facelift of the temple.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We have discussed the new masterplan prepared for the temple in the presence of some officials from the Asian Development Bank. All the issues related to new engineering interventions that are required to be undertaken are discussed”, Chowdhury wrote in a social media post.

According to Chowdhury, all aspects of the renovation were discussed at length and state officials have been directed to complete the work within a stipulated time. The detailed project report was placed before all for on-ground inspection, he added.

When contacted, local MLA Ratan Chakraborty told EastMojo that a new pinnacle will be constructed above the temple. “Apart from that, attractive lighting arrangements will be done for the devotees who throng the temple regularly. Some beautification works will also be done to fine-tune the temple’s exterior look,” Chakraborty said.

The legislator said all efforts are being made to promote Tripura’s iconic tourist site on the national map. “This temple has a rich history which is very closely associated with the royal family as well. Apart from being a centre of religious tourism, this temple also reflects the traditional tribal culture and rituals that continue to be performed here since its establishment,” Chakraborty added.

Also Read | 321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









