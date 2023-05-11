Agartala: A college student was allegedly gangraped in a moving vehicle and then left alone on the road at Amatali bypass in West Tripura district in a critical condition, police said.
The alleged incident took place in the late hours of Monday and the woman was admitted to the G B Pant hospital here.
The police arrested the main accused Gautam Sharma and has begun interrogations into the crime on Wednesday.
Subdivisional police officer Ashish Dasgupta told the media on Wednesday that the girl was seen moving in a vehicle with the main accused throughout the day on Monday. Later, after nightfall taking advantage of the loneliness, he sexually assaulted the girl against her will and left her near Amatali bypass.
The police probe has found that the girl used to have regular conversations with the main accused and now investigation is on to find whether other persons were involved in the crime, he said.
A police complaint was filed by the woman’s mother. She claimed that her daughter was offered a car lift by a young man on her way back home from college and she had accepted it.
Inside the vehicle the woman was sexually assaulted by three youths who were in it and was later abandoned in a traumatic condition at Amatali bypass. Her family rushed to the place after being alerted by relatives and rushed her to the hospital as she had fainted by then.
As the news of the incident spread, BJP state general secretary Papiya Dutta along with leaders of the party’s Mohila Morcha went to the hospital and inquired about the woman’s health.
Datta said she had gone to the hospital at the instruction of Chief Minister Manik Saha. “We strongly condemn the crime and demand maximum punishment to the accused persons,” she said.
The prompt police action showed the chief minister’s commitment of zero tolerance to crimes against women. “We assure that the party and the government will stand behind the victim and her family,” the BJP leader added.
