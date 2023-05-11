Agartala: Founding chairman of TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the nitty-gritty related to his party’s demand for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.
The government of India is all set to start talks with the principal opposition party of Tripura soon.
In a brief but informative social media post that Debbarman shared on Wednesday night, he informed his followers that interlocutor AK Mishra, who has been tasked with the job to mediate between TIPRA and Government of India, will reach Agartala on May 12.
“Met the Home Minister of India this evening ! We had discussion on the indigenous people of Tripura and not politics because I am committed to our people and not post. He was very keen and warm and understood the problems of the indigenous people of our state. Also AK Mishra will arrive in Agartala from Manipur on the 12th of May”, Debbarman tweeted.
Last week Debbarman told the media that AK Mishra would be reaching Agartala by May 8 next.
However, the visit was postponed in view of the ethnic clashes in Manipur as the Centre’s focus shifted towards that and the meeting had to be rescheduled. Debbarman said, it was a genuine situation and hence they would wait for the next date.
Earlier, in an audio message, Debbarman hit out at senior CPI-M state secretary and MLA from Sabroom Jitendra Choudhury. According to him, Choudhury could win the elections with a slender margin because of TIPRA’s mercy.
“The leaders who won because of TIPRA Motha are now pointing fingers at us. Had TIPRA contested the polls from Sabroom, he could have never sat in the state assembly. I have seen in social media and newspapers that he had been calling my statements on the appointment of the interlocutor false. The CPI-M had governed the state for 35 years in two phases, what did you do for our people? Even today, our people don’t have food; they don’t have enough infrastructure for a good education. CPI-M is responsible for that. CPI-M won elections after elections using Tiprasa vote bank and after polls neglected them,” said Debbarman.
Countering the BJP leaders who had been speaking of breaking TIPRA Motha Party, Debbarman said, “Some Janjati leaders in the BJP often speak of breaking TIPRA Motha. I want to tell them, please try. TIPRA Motha may get broken but the demand of Greater Tipraland is here to stay. The demand for a constitutional solution will also stay.”
