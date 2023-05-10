Tripura: Expectant woman found dead on delivery date, family cries foul

Agartala: In a shocking incident, an expectant woman was found dead in an isolated area located in East Ganaki village of Tripura’s Khowai district.
The woman’s death coincides with the date of her delivery. Her body was found hanging from a tree about 5 km from her residence.
While her husband’s family members called it suicide, the deceased’s brother claimed she was killed and later hanged on a tree branch to cover up the crime.
When contacted, SDPO Khowai Rajib Sengupta said preliminary investigation indicated suicide, but the allegations raised by her brother are being examined. “We are yet to receive a police complaint. Once we receive the complaint we shall start an investigation in that direction as well,” Sengupta told EastMojo.
The deceased has been identified as Sumita Debbarma (33). Her husband, Sumanta Debbarma, is among the 10,323 sacked teachers who lost their jobs owing to legal complications over the recruitment policy.
According to available information, the lady was supposed to be admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as her delivery date was on Wednesday. Her in-laws claimed she went missing on Tuesday afternoon and despite searching the areas adjacent to their village, she could not be found.
The woman’s family members, including her parents, also reached her house to help her deliver the baby, but came to know that she had gone missing. On Wednesday morning, locals found her body hanging from a tree.
The spot where the mortal remains were found is almost five kilometres from her village. “I don’t think a woman with such physical complexities can reach such an isolated area a day before her delivery. The place where the body was found is almost five kilometres away through a hilly path. We think this is a planned murder which is now being given the shape of suicide,” said the brother of the deceased.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Police sources said only the post-mortem report will clear the doubts over the cause of death. “We have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the reason of death,” Sengupta added.
The deceased’s brother also claimed she was tormented by her in-laws for dowry and even the location of the body was discovered by her father-in-law.
Also Read | Tripura’s famed weekly mart along Bangladesh border back after 3 yrs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Expectant woman found dead on delivery date, family cries foul
- Assam: Indian Navy adopts black panther at state zoo
- Over 90 pc voting in Meghalaya’s Sohiong
- Manipur violence: 1500 people moved from Imphal camps to Churachandpur
- Gauhati HC sets aside conviction of accused in NDPS case, acquits appellant
- Govt to set up task force for land governance in northeastern states