Agartala: In a shocking incident, one person was lynched to death by an irate group of nine people on Sunday night, allegedly for stealing a goat at Mekhliband slum area under Simna police station located, superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar said on Monday.

The SP said that all the nine people, including two women, have been arrested and booked for murder under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil Orang, reportedly stole a goat from the house of a neighbour. When the goat went missing and couldn’t be found anywhere, its owner tracked the animal to Orang’s residence.

To punish the alleged thief, nine people from the locality brought Orang to a nearby house and tied him to a tree.

“So far, we have learnt from eyewitnesses that the victim was inhumanly thrashed by the accused persons with sticks and other blunt weapons. They beat him indiscriminately, leading to his death on the spot,” Kumar said.

The SP added that forensic experts have examined the spot of incident and the body has been sent for autopsy after recovery on Monday.

