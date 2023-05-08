Agartala: In a shocking incident, one person was lynched to death by an irate group of nine people on Sunday night, allegedly for stealing a goat at Mekhliband slum area under Simna police station located, superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar said on Monday.
The SP said that all the nine people, including two women, have been arrested and booked for murder under relevant sections of the IPC.
Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil Orang, reportedly stole a goat from the house of a neighbour. When the goat went missing and couldn’t be found anywhere, its owner tracked the animal to Orang’s residence.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
To punish the alleged thief, nine people from the locality brought Orang to a nearby house and tied him to a tree.
“So far, we have learnt from eyewitnesses that the victim was inhumanly thrashed by the accused persons with sticks and other blunt weapons. They beat him indiscriminately, leading to his death on the spot,” Kumar said.
The SP added that forensic experts have examined the spot of incident and the body has been sent for autopsy after recovery on Monday.
Also Read | Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma says he will meet HM in Delhi on May 10
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Deadwood’ cops to be offered VRS after thorough review: Assam DGP
- Tripura: Man lynched to death for stealing goat
- 128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur
- 20 students from MP currently in violence-hit Manipur: Minister
- Manipur violence: SC tells Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation
- Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border