Self-help groups helped BJP secure more women votes in Tripura: CM

Agartala: The Tripura government provided huge funds to self-help groups, which helped the BJP get more votes from women in the last assembly election, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.
Addressing a programme of the BJYM in Rabindra Bhaban, Saha said the party’s Mohila Morcha did “wonders” in the last elections in mobilising female voters.
“The BJP-IPFT government provided huge funds to women through self-help groups (SHGs). It resulted in 3 percentage points more female voters casting their votes for the BJP in comparison to male voters,” he said.
Saha also praised the BJYM’s role in the last assembly elections.
“The Yuva Morcha has always been a fighting force for the party — be it elections or the pandemic. We feel secure as Yuva Morcha is always behind the government and the party,” he said.
Maintaining that Tripura has a bright future, the chief minister said new industries were coming up in the state.
“A new unit of rubber thread manufacturing has been set up at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate in West Tripura and the products will be exported to Bangladesh. The bamboo tiles produced in Tripura were used in the beautification of the Raj Bhavan in Bihar,” he said.
Hitting out at the opposition CPI(M), Saha said, “They did not join the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government. The CPI(M) did not even attend the opening ceremony of the newly-built MLA hostel near Khejurbagan.
“I have urged the lawmakers to live together in the newly-built hostel because I believe we have another life apart from politics. The bond among the MLAs will get stronger if we all stay together. Don’t know why they (CPI(M)) treat us like untouchables!”
In the assembly elections held in February, the BJP bagged 33 seats in the 60-member House, while the opposition Tipra Motha got 13 seats, the CPI(M) won 11 seats and the Congress got three seats.
