Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Saturday slammed the state government for not playing an active role to evacuate the distressed students stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Debbarma said the government must immediately evacuate all the students facing the heat of communal violence in Manipur.

“Sitting here in Agartala we can’t assess the situation prevailing in Manipur. We must realise that the parents here in Agartala are anxious about the living conditions of their sons and daughters. In many of the hostels, the food supply is largely hit. And, I am shocked to see very little effort from the state government to protect the students,” said Debbarma.

The leader of the opposition was speaking to the media persons shortly after writing a letter to Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha, seeking his attention towards the growing problem.

According to him, the flight services are not operating properly. “We have seen that Indigo flights operating between Agartala and Imphal are not taking new bookings till May 10.”

The Chief Minister should take efforts to introduce new flights in the route and bring all the stranded students to their home state as soon as possible,” he added

Lauding the role of Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman which has already brought 50 students from the violence-hit areas, Debbarma said, “If the TTAADC administration that is running with two percent of the whole state budget can bring back the students, why the response from state administration is so lackadaisical. The Chief Minister in his recent statement said that the state students are in safe areas, and we must not judge the situation sitting here. If everything was alright why the parents are so anxious and contacting us for help? The government machinery is established to work for the people but if the people are left on their own in such an emergency situation, what is the need of a government? It is better to distribute the state budget among the total population of the state equally.”

Debbarma also expressed his sharp disappointment over the apathy of the state administration regarding issues raised by the opposition.

“So far, I have written 37 letters to the Chief Minister and other ministers. Till date, I did not receive any acknowledgment for even a single letter. I don’t know whether this letter will reach him on time or not. I tried to connect him over phone but he was in a meeting. I hope the letter reaches him on time and appropriate actions are initiated to get back to our students before any unprecedented incident. We should not wait for something to happen. If this is the attitude of the government, I would say they must wake up and act,” said Debbarma.

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman had arranged tickets for 50 stranded students who will be reaching Tripura on Sunday.

“Relieved to share that around 50 students from Tripura, who were stranded in Manipur shall be reaching Agartala tomorrow. They had reached out to our team seeking immediate assistance and we are proud to have helped them by facilitating their travel back home,” a social media post shared by TIPRA social media handle.

