Tripura CM speaks to Amit Shah, process to bring back stranded students starts 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the latest situation in Manipur and sought his intervention for the safe passage of the Tripura students stranded in the riot-torn state.

Sources close to Dr. Saha said the Chief Minister had informed the Union Home Minister that hundreds of students are studying in Manipur and their safety is the prime concern of the government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Union Home Minister, in his response, assured Dr. Saha that all sorts of initiatives would be undertaken to protect the Tripura students.

Earlier, Dr. Saha also spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh. Singh had also assured him that Tripura students would be kept under strict security arrangements, said sources.

On being contacted, Tripura Transport Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma said, “There are no such plans for evacuation but the students who are eager to return, we are making arrangements for them. So far several students have contacted the state government through emergency response numbers and accordingly, their flight tickets were being done.”

A highly placed source in the state administration said, “A committee headed by Chief Secretary JK Sinha is looking after the whole process.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also met some of the parents and assured them that the government would provide all kinds of support for the safe evacuation of students.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Our students safe in Manipur, we are in touch: Tripura CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









