Three flights to airlift 208 Tripura students from Manipur: CM Saha 

Agartala: In a significant development, the government of Tripura has arranged three special flights with the support of airlines company Indigo that will bring back 218 Tripura students stranded in riot hit Manipur on Sunday.

Briefing the media persons at the Civil Secretariat, Dr Saha said, “The first flight will land here in Agartala on 12:15 AM and 1:40 AM Sunday midnight ferrying passengers from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport. The final flight will land at MBB airport Agartala on Sunday afternoon (12 o’clock). The last flight will enter Tripura via Guwahati”.

With the statement of Dr Saha, parents who have their children stranded in the hostile situation heaved a sigh of relief. Since the last few days anxious parents have been running pillar to post seeking assurance of safety for their children.

Meanwhile, explaining the ground work before this development, the Chief Minister said, “Since last Thursday, top officials of the state departments, CRPF and Police had been brainstorming with each other to get a solution of the situation. First of all we collected the numbers of our parents, contacted them and got assured that they were safe. Later, the preparations for the second phase were started. I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and urged both the leaders to take necessary measures for the students of Tripura origin”.

After several rounds of talks, the parents insisted on the government to bring back their children and now the same was communicated to the Manipur Chief Minister. In the last phase, airplanes were arranged for the stranded students.

“All the passenger flights are full. So I talked to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and the flights were arranged. Airlines company Indigo agreed to help us fight this situation. We received the consent from Indigo just a few hours back on Saturday. We hope all our students will be back without further problems”, said Dr Saha adding that CRPF Jawans from Tripura are also being sent to Manipur to handle the law and order Situation in and around the Imphal airport.

