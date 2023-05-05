Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Friday, said that the government is in touch with students stranded in Manipur. He also added that security agencies like the CRPF and police have been alerted and that the situation is expected to be tackled soon, following the cooperation of the central and state governments.

While interacting with the media, Dr Saha shared that “around 150 students of Tripura studying MBBS, PG courses, dental surgery and agriculture” are stranded in Manipur. Dr Saha said that he has acquired the phone numbers of the stranded students from their faculty members and in in touch with them. He added “Tripura Students Union is also in touch. And all our students are safe in their hostels under the strong security cover of the CRPF.”

According to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, a special helpline number has been issued for students and the police and other rapid action teams are attending to the distressed calls.”

The CM added that he has consulted the DGP of Tripura and that the situation is being monitored very closely. If required, the students can be evacuated. He also shared that he would chair a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials to discuss the Manipur crisis.

On being asked whether the helpline numbers received any calls from Manipur, Dr Saha said that a number of calls were received and they have been assured safety.

Earlier, Dr Saha wrote a social media post stating that his government was in touch with the government of Manipur.

Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on 24×7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur:



ERSS: 112

State Emergency Operation Centre : 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241

Whatsapp number: 8787676210 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 4, 2023

"The Govt of Tripura is in constant touch with the Govt of Manipur to ensure the well being of all the students belonging to Tripura. Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on 24×7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur: ERSS: 112 State Emergency Operation Centre : 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241 Whatsapp number: 8787676210," his social media post reads.

Meanwhile, BJP Janajati Morcha and Opposition TIPRA Motha have also issued separate helpline numbers and shared it on social media.

