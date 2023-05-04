Cattle rescued in Tripura, four smugglers arrested

Agartala: A total of 24 cattle were rescued from a border village of North Tripura district adjoining Mizoram foiling a smuggling attempt, a senior police official on Thursday.

Four alleged cattle smugglers, the drivers and cleaners of the two trucks in which the cattle were being carried, were arrested after the seizure, he said.

A trap was laid on the Bhandariam-Kanchanpur-Machamara road based on specific inputs and the police stopped two trucks coming from Bhandarima and bound for Kanchanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the official said elaborating on the seizure.

The 24 cattle were seized from the two trucks when their drivers could not furnish any valid documents, North district superintendent of police Bhanupad Chakraborty told PTI.

The cows and the two trucks were taken to Kanchanpur police station and the drivers were interrogated. The four were later arrested. “The four men were arrested under the Cattle Smuggling Act of the Tripura government. If they are proved guilty, they may face imprisoment of upto seven years,” he said. The arrested hail from Tripura, he said.



The SP claimed that the value of each cow is Rs two lakh and they were being smuggled from Myanmar to Bangladesh through Mizoram and Tripura border.

A total 36 cattle were seized last month and the BSF were asked to step up vigil along the border to stop the smuggling of cows and drugs to the neighbouring country, the police said.

