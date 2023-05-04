Cattle rescued in Tripura, four smugglers arrested

Agartala: A total of 24 cattle were rescued from a border village of North Tripura district adjoining Mizoram foiling a smuggling attempt, a senior police official on Thursday.
Four alleged cattle smugglers, the drivers and cleaners of the two trucks in which the cattle were being carried, were arrested after the seizure, he said.
A trap was laid on the Bhandariam-Kanchanpur-Machamara road based on specific inputs and the police stopped two trucks coming from Bhandarima and bound for Kanchanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the official said elaborating on the seizure.
The 24 cattle were seized from the two trucks when their drivers could not furnish any valid documents, North district superintendent of police Bhanupad Chakraborty told PTI.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The cows and the two trucks were taken to Kanchanpur police station and the drivers were interrogated. The four were later arrested. “The four men were arrested under the Cattle Smuggling Act of the Tripura government. If they are proved guilty, they may face imprisoment of upto seven years,” he said. The arrested hail from Tripura, he said.
The SP claimed that the value of each cow is Rs two lakh and they were being smuggled from Myanmar to Bangladesh through Mizoram and Tripura border.
A total 36 cattle were seized last month and the BSF were asked to step up vigil along the border to stop the smuggling of cows and drugs to the neighbouring country, the police said.
Also Read | Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 7,500 people evacuated
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: Centre takes over security with Article 355
- Manipur violence: 55 army columns deployed, RAF flown-in
- Broadband connections to be banned in Manipur? See details here
- Cattle rescued in Tripura, four smugglers arrested
- Manipur Burning: Christian body anguished over violence
- Manipur: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte rushed to hospital after mob attack