Drug menace in Tripura an international ploy to destroy youths: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the drug menace in the northeastern state is an international conspiracy to destroy the young generation.

He said the drug menace was introduced in the state in the 1970s and it has already reached its peak, destroying several generations.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Addressing a ‘Nesha Mukta Tripura’ (Addiction-free Tripura) programme at Rabindra Bhavan here, he said the war against drugs was launched in the state by his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb after the BJP formed the government in 2018.

“The drug menace in Tripura is an international conspiracy to destroy our youths. This problem was introduced in the 1970s and it has already reached its peak. We all know the drugs come from Myanmar and go to Bangladesh via Mizoram, Tripura and Assam,” he said.

“We have asked the law enforcement agencies to go to the root of the menace and nab the real culprits responsible for destroying our youths. Of course, police will nab those selling drugs near schools and colleges,” he said.

Saha claimed Tripura was second in the Northeast in terms of destruction of drugs after Assam, and appealed to NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteers to take a lead in tackling the situation, which he termed as “grave”.

“I appeal to students of schools and colleges to identify those taking drugs and inform the authorities for taking remedial measures,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura’s first international flight service to Chittagong starts June

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









