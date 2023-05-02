Tripura signs eight MoUs worth Rs 312.38 crore

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government on Tuesday signed eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private players amounting to Rs 312.38 crore to promote industries in the northeastern state.
The MoUs include setting up of a medical college with an estimated cost of Rs 247 crore on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in Dhalai, a tribal-dominated district.
At present, the state has two medical colleges – government-run Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC) and a society-run Tripura Medical College (TMC) and one Dental College.
“Connectivity is key for development of socio-economic condition and the northeastern has state witnessed massive improvement in connectivity – be it railways, national highways or airway”, Saha said at ‘Tripura Roundtable on Investment Opporunities’ here.
Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the HIRA model (highways, internet, railway and airway), Saha said the people of Tripura never thought of getting 12 express trains but today it is a reality.
“Tripura has the third strongest internet gateway in the country. MBB Airport at Agartala is one of the best airports in eastern India. The Northeastern state has already got seven national highways”, he said.
With connectivity improving rapidly, investors are showing interest in setting up industries in the northeastern state, he said, adding that eight MoUs amounting to Rs 312.38 crore were signed on Tuesday while more investors are coming for investment.
Claiming that the Feni bridge will be made operational in the next couple of months, the Tripura chief minister said the northeastern state will be the gateway to the entire Southeast Asia and Bangladesh.
“Use of Mongla and Chittagong ports will be possible once Feni bridge is commissioned, which is likely this year. Even the proposed Matabari sea port will be easily accessed by the border state. This will bring a sea change in the state as far as trade, business and investment are concerned”, he said.
Saha said enormous job opportunities will be created once these plans materialised.
Speaking at the roundtable discussion, Secretary of DoNER Lok Ranjan said it is time for the Northeast region to take a lead role in development as basic infrastructure has improved in the region.
Assuring Tripura of all possible help, Ranjan underlined the need to look beyond government support and try to rope in private partners.
“The Northeast is already ready for non-industrial investment like logistics, healthcare and education because access to Mongla and Chittagong ports in Bangladesh is easier. As many as 140 investors from various states and Bangladesh joined the day-long roundtable discussion.
