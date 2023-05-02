Agartala: The BJP in Tripura will commence a month-long public outreach programme across the state highlighting welfare programmes of the central government to mark completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ninth year in office, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the party wants to consolidate the organisation by holding the programme starting on May 15, BJP vice president Rebati Tripura said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Chief Minister Manik Saha, other ministers and party leaders at various levels will join the programme.

“We have decided to start a month-long programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ninth year in office which is completing on May 27. The statewide programme will begin on May 15,” Tripura told PTI.

Senior leaders of the party, including the chief minister and state unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee held a meeting on Monday to finalise the event.

During the campaign, party leaders will visit the houses of people and tell them about the good works of the Modi government, he said.

“Meetings with students, intellectuals, traders and other citizens will also be held to know their views,” Tripura said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: BJP youth wing leader held for extortion; removed from party post

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









