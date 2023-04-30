Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Sunday appealed to the people of the state not to doubt the honesty and integrity of TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

He stated that talks between TIPRA and the Government of India had resumed after a short break.

Reacting sharply to the social media posts questioning TIPRA Chief’s absence from state politics for some time, Debbarma said, “We should not raise any fingers on Maharaja’s efforts to bring a solution to the 75 years long injustice to the people of this state. Both tribals and non-tribals will get equally benefited if our demands are met. I have come across a lot of anonymous social media posts that are targeted at Maharaja. I want to clarify that he was abroad for treatment purposes and as soon as he returned to the state, the talks between the Government of India and our party resumed.”

Debbarma hit out at political parties that expressed doubts on the issue of the appointment of an interlocutor, stating that soon they would receive a desirable answer. “He had worked hard for all of us. We have often heard him saying ‘I am here to give something to my people.’ Making unjustified comments on social media platforms does not help the cause. I want to tell everyone, please come out of your houses and fight for your rights. The national freedom struggle was not fought on social media,” he said in a Facebook live stream.

The senior TIPRA leader also stated that as a leader of the opposition, he would fight for each and every section of society.

“I have seen a lot of people commenting regarding the 10,323 teachers and JRBT exams. Please come to my office, come to my official residence, and tell me what your problems are. What are the observations given by the High Court of Tripura? So that I can raise your issues in the state assembly. Just a comment on the Facebook post does not make me aware of what has happened to you. We are political activists because of you people, and it is our responsibility to highlight the problems faced by today’s youth,” he said.

