Tripura sets up Special Task Force to tackle organised crime

Agartala: Tripura has set up a Special Task Force (STF) to tackle organised criminal groups, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

The STF will have statewide jurisdiction and function under the Crime Branch of Tripura Police with a Superintendent of Police as its chief, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Special Task Force has been constituted to take focused action against organised criminal groups, criminal syndicates, extortion gangs and such other crimes,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, in a Facebook post.

The state government’s decision to form the STF came within days of Saha meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

State Home Secretary Shardhindu Chowdhury told PTI that Tripura’s overall law and order situation is good but it has recorded a huge number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last few years.

“There has been no increase or decrease in crimes such as murder, abduction, rape and arson during the last year. But the state has recorded a huge number of NDPS cases over the past few years,” he said.

Also Read | Tripura: Husband hacks off wife’s head; dumps body parts in river

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









