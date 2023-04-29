Agartala: In a horrifying incident in Tripura’s Agartala city, a man allegedly killed his wife, hacked off her head and dumped the body on the banks of river Haora, police said on Friday.

The police recovered the decapitated body of the woman after a day-long search operation on Friday from the banks of the river.

The deceased woman, identified as Tanuja Begum, was reportedly hacked to death by her husband Kayum Mia on Thursday at their residence, which is located in the Aralia area of Agartala city.

The accused dumped the severed body parts of his wife in a marshy area, in close proximity to river Haora. The police launched the search operation soon after receiving a complaint from the parents of the woman.

According to the complaint, she had been missing since Thursday evening. Speaking on the issue, SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar said the police started the investigation of the case from her residence.

“While searching the room of the deceased’s husband, some blood stains were spotted and after forensic examination, police confirmed that samples collected from the spot were human blood,” Kumar said.

Later, the accused husband was taken into custody and interrogated for hours. After several hours of interrogation, he confessed to his crime and shared the location where the body parts were dumped, the SP said.

“After killing his wife, the accused beheaded the body and filled it in two bags. Both the bags were taken to an isolated area and buried. With the help of the dog squad and the confession of the accused, we recovered the body and it was sent for autopsy. The post-mortem report can reveal the cause of death,” Kiran Kumar said

On being contacted, SDPO Sadar Asish Dasgupta said, “The deceased was a minor and prima facie it appears to be a fallout of domestic violence. We are told by the locals that the couple was not happy with their married life. The accused will be produced before the Court on Saturday.”

