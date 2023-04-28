Agartala: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday said that international flight services from MBB Airport Agartala are expected to start in June this year.

“The wait is over now. International flight operations between Agartala and Bangladesh’s Chittagong are slated to begin in the first week of June this year. All preparations are being made to make this new airway connectivity route sustainable. The state government will bear the Viability gap fund worth Rs 15 crore annually to ensure that airline companies don’t break the contract midway. SpiceJet has signed the agreement and soon our airport will officially earn the international airport tag with this new beginning,” the Minister told at an event organized to resume cargo services at MBB Airport, Agartala.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chowdhury said, “Our Prime Minister has a vision for the entire North East. Under his apt leadership the country is making new strides in all sectors and our tiny state Tripura is scaling new heights in the field of connectivity.”

On the cargo services, he said, “It was a long pending demand to resume the cargo services but as the elections were around the corner the government could not focus on the cargo services. With the help of the Airport Authority of India, this new cargo terminal has been set up with an investment of Rs 17 crore. Now this fully functional terminal is ready to deliver the required services.”

According to the minister, the cargo services will extensively help the state in promoting its product in the global market. “This cargo transport service has great importance. Today Tripura is exporting a lot of its homegrown products such as ginger, pineapple and many others. Availability of air connectivity is a boon for the state’s export potentials as national and international markets will become more accessible,” the Minister added.

Also Read | Tripura: Woman kills husband; surrenders before polices

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









