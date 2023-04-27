Agartala: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly hacked her husband to death and later surrendered before the police at the Birganj police station under Amarpur subdivision of Tripura’s Gomati district.
Prima facie evidence suggests that the accused wife, in a fit of rage, hacked her husband with a chopper, which led to his death, SDPO in-charge of Amarpur Uttam Banik told EastMojo.
“The incident took place on Thursday morning. After killing her husband, the accused reached Birganj police station and confessed to her crime. Accordingly, a team of police reached the spot and recovered the murder weapon,” Banik added.
The accused has been identified as Kajal Kanya Jamatia (50), while the deceased has been identified as Prem Guru Jamatia. The couple lived in Kashipada colony area under Birganj police station.
Local sources said Prem Guru Jamatia used to torture his wife after getting drunk. He reportedly became a habitual drinker after the death of his two daughters. Two among the five daughters and their husbands stayed with the parents, while another daughter lived in Ampi in South Tripura.
“We have interrogated the locals who said that the deceased used to threaten his wife often. He thought his wife was involved in an extramarital affair but no one from the village has raised any fingers on the accused wife. A quarrel broke out on Thursday morning as well, which eventually led to the unprecedented incident,” said sources.
