Agartala: Can the conservation of natural resources take place by removing the people who live around them? This is a question that has plagued several conservation efforts in India, and Tripura is no different. Rudrasagar Lake, the state’s lone Ramsar site, has been a hotspot for conservation activities but as is becoming evident, any attempt at conserving the site by evicting locals will not only be difficult, it will push thousands already living on the margins into penury.
The government understands their plight, and now, the hope is that the courts do so as well.
Seven decades of ‘settlement’
To understand the issue behind......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Hockey to employ coaches from Punjab, Haryana
- IAF plane with 246 Indians from war-torn Sudan lands in Mumbai
- CBI arrests man from Nagaland in 2012 rhino poaching case
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for April 27
- Tripura: Ramsar site Rudrasagar Lake can be saved sans evictions
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore