Agartala: In a bizarre incident, a man from Assam’s Bongaigaon district was rescued from his kidnappers by Tripura police on Wednesday night. One accomplice of the kidnapper gang was also detained from the spot.

Speaking to media persons, victim Hakim Ali said he was kidnapped by his wife and her cousin brother Arif Ali, both residents of Tripura.

Ali said he got married five years ago, when worked as a supplier of workers for a railway construction company. But the couple was having problems, he said, and his wife recently expressed her desire to visit her parents for Eid.

According to Ali, the couple reached Tripura a day before Eid and celebrated the festival at the house of Arif Ali, his wife’s cousin brother.

“We were supposed to leave Tripura a day after Eid but my wife insisted on staying for a couple of days. On the same day, Arif invited me for a motorcycle ride and I was taken to a forest area. They forced me to enter into an abandoned building and did not allow me to leave the spot. They tortured me when I pleaded with them to leave me,” Ali recounted.

Accusing his wife of conspiring the whole kidnapping plot, he said, “After two days, they asked for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh for my freedom. When I refused, they tortured me again. Later, they reduced their demand to Rs 15 lakh for my freedom.”

Speaking about the rescue operations, OC Bishalgarh police station Rana Chatterjee said, “We received information from Assam police that a resident of Assam was held captive somewhere close to Bishalgarh at the residence of one of his relatives. Accordingly, a police team launched a search operation and located him at an isolated area behind the Aralia school in Charilam. One person identified as Abu Jahan, who was also found at the spot, has been detained.”

Chatterjee, however, refused to disclose any other detail stating that Assam police had been supervising the inquiry. A team of Assam Police will take over the custody of the kidnapped person soon.

