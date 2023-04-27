Amit Shah to visit Tripura in May to review Bru resettlement programme

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura in May to review the rehabilitation of Brus in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.
A total of 37,136 Brus, who fled Mizoram due to ethnic tensions in 1997, were rehabilitated in Tripura after a historic agreement was signed.
So far, most of the refugees have been given rehabilitation in 12 designated locations.
“Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to visit two Bru rehabilitation areas in Karbook and Amarpur subdivisions of Gomti district on May 8 to take stock of the process on the ground. We are making arrangements for the high-profile visit,” District Magistrate Govekar Mayur Ratilal told PTI.
Altogether 439 Bru families were resettled at Paschim Kalajari in Amarpur, and 264 families were rehabilitated in Silacherri in Karbook.
The local administration has ensured basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and healthcare at the two locations, officials said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Two health sub-centres were opened in the areas by Health Secretary Debasish Basu on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, is expected to visit Paschim Kalajari and Silacherri to oversee the preparations ahead of the visit, officials said.
Also read | Tripura receives over Rs 1,600 crore for developing tourism
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Kumram village in Kamjong launched as ‘model village’
- US sanctions former Sri Lankan Navy commander for human rights violations
- Indian-origin man jailed for arranging sham marriage in Singapore
- Tezpur Univ prepares Assam Gamosa Heritage Bill to safeguard interests of weavers
- Amit Shah to visit Tripura in May to review Bru resettlement programme
- Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami