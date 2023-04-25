Agartala: The Tripura government has received over Rs 1,600 crore in funds for developing the tourism sector for the next five years, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

He said, “These funds will be spent in diverse disciplines of the tourism sector to create a sustainable revenue model that can cater to the growing demand for employment as well. The funds are received from the Central government as a special assistance fund, Asian Development Bank and through centrally-sponsored schemes. In our sankalp patra (promises before elections) we have promised to spend Rs 1,000 crore on the tourism sector but the funding has already exceeded the primary estimates.”

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat this afternoon, Chowdhury said, the footfalls of tourists in both domestic and international areas are increasing. Referring to department data, he said, “Last year, Tripura saw footfalls of 2,84,849 tourists in different tourist destinations of which 35,137 were international travellers. Under ‘Swadesh Darshan-I’, projects were undertaken at 11 tourist destinations. All the projects are on the verge of completion.”

According to Chowdhury, multiple projects are underway for Mata Tripura Sundari temple and other places of tourist interest to create proper facilities to cater to the demands of the industry.

“Rs 21.18 crore has been released out of the Rs 37.8 crore sanctioned for the renovation of the temple. Over sixty per cent of the work has been done. Apart from that, as many as 49 log huts are being constructed, helipads are being set up, ropeways are being installed at Matabari and Chabimura in the Gomati district and adventure sports facilities have been introduced in many tourist spots,” Chowdhury told the media.

