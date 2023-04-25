Agartala: Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder on Tuesday said the corporation, under the guidance of the state government, is trying to highlight Tripura’s role during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

He said talks have taken place at different levels to construct a separate martyrs altar here in Agartala city in memory of the thousands of fighters both from the Indian army and Bangladesh liberation force who laid their lives during the 1971 liberation war. “If things go well, a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman will also be installed in Agartala city,” Majumder said.

“We belong to a generation who had witnessed the war but many of the current generation don’t have an idea what happened then and how Tripura played a crucial role in the Bangladesh Liberation War. This history should be displayed to this generation. When we shall install the statue of Bangabandhu, today’s youth will become curious to know the history behind this statue and naturally the formation of Bangladesh will be studied with more seriousness. We have some plans which are at the discussion level with the state and the central government,” said Majumder.

The Mayor was speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with a delegation of Bangladeshi journalists hailing from the Comilla district of Bangladesh at his office chamber. After the meeting, Majumder said, he wants to develop a knowledge exchange chain with the city corporations of Bangladesh including Comilla for better management of Agartala city.

“Bangladesh and Tripura may be two political entities with defined geographical borders but the people of both these places have a different relation. The cultural and linguistic similarities unite both regions with an inseparable bond. Today, AMC is keen to work with Comilla City Corporation, in fact, all the other city corporations of Bangladesh on different issues of civic management. If we get something to learn from them that can be implemented here and if they want us to extend technical support, we are open for that,” said Majumder.

