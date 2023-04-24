Tripura CM meets Scindia, demands MBB Airport be declared international

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in Delhi and demanded that MBB Airport at Agartala be declared an international airport.

The CM also demanded introduction of direct flights from Agartala to Mumbai and Hyderabad and operation of night flight service.

“Today called on Hon’ble @MoCA_GoI Shri @JM_Scindia ji in New Delhi. We interacted on various matters including declaration of MBB Airport as International Airport, installation of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya’s statue at new airport terminal, introducing direct flight from Agartala to Mumbai & Hyderabad, operation of night flights & re-introduction of air cargo services from #Tripura,” Saha tweeted.

A senior Transport department official here said currently there is no flight service from MBB Airport after 7.40 pm due to shortage of CISF personnel. “Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has also written a letter to the Centre for deployment of more CISF jawans for operating flight service at night for better air connectivity”, he said.

On the international flight service, he said SpiceJet has been given the contract to introduce flight service between Agartala and Chittagong (Bangladesh).

“Out of Rs. 15 crore viability gap funding (BGF), Rs 3 crore has been paid to the airline by the state. On April 5, a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), visited MBB Airport for immigration clearance. We hope the MHA will clear the immigration permission shortly which is important for introducing international flight service”, he added.

