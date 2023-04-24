Tripura CM meets Scindia, demands MBB Airport be declared international

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in Delhi and demanded that MBB Airport at Agartala be declared an international airport.
The CM also demanded introduction of direct flights from Agartala to Mumbai and Hyderabad and operation of night flight service.
“Today called on Hon’ble @MoCA_GoI Shri @JM_Scindia ji in New Delhi. We interacted on various matters including declaration of MBB Airport as International Airport, installation of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya’s statue at new airport terminal, introducing direct flight from Agartala to Mumbai & Hyderabad, operation of night flights & re-introduction of air cargo services from #Tripura,” Saha tweeted.
A senior Transport department official here said currently there is no flight service from MBB Airport after 7.40 pm due to shortage of CISF personnel. “Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has also written a letter to the Centre for deployment of more CISF jawans for operating flight service at night for better air connectivity”, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the international flight service, he said SpiceJet has been given the contract to introduce flight service between Agartala and Chittagong (Bangladesh).
“Out of Rs. 15 crore viability gap funding (BGF), Rs 3 crore has been paid to the airline by the state. On April 5, a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), visited MBB Airport for immigration clearance. We hope the MHA will clear the immigration permission shortly which is important for introducing international flight service”, he added.
Also Read | Bangladesh’s geostrategic significance to Japan and Northeast India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Wrestlers threaten to approach SC, Sports Ministry stalls May 7 WFI elections
- Meghalaya: 4 injured in road accident near Rongkhon
- Empathy can be taught at school, and it can lead to creative thinking
- MRB- largest bank in Mizoram in term of loans and branches
- Nagaland: Medical college at Kohima gets permit to begin MMBS course
- Tripura CM meets Scindia, demands MBB Airport be declared international