Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura has decided to carry out all organisational work for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in ‘paperless’ mode.

The entire electioneering process will be monitored digitally using smart gadgets and a foolproof online mechanism has been developed to keep the flow of information seamless from the ground level to the top brass, a senior BJP leader told EastMojo.

All the party workers are directed to create Whatsapp groups at the booth, mandal, district, and state levels. A special designation for WhatsApp in-charge has also been created at every level in order to keep a tab on the data being uploaded in the groups from several areas.

A detailed presentation on how to design the party’s campaign and election activities online was shown in the ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan’ launch event held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Saturday.

The event was chaired by the booth rejuvenation campaign in-charge of Tripura and five other states and senior BJP leader, Asha Lakra. She also happens to be the Mayor of Ranchi, Jharkhand. In the meeting, all the leaders spoke about various aspects of the party’s organisation and told the booth rejuvenation drive in-charges to work hard for the ensuing polls.

A senior party leader, privy to the internal discussions held in the closed-door meeting, said, “The new mechanism of poll management will be devised for the forthcoming elections. The digital poll resolution was adopted to keep the party top leadership posted about the ground-level situation in real time. The party is all set to kick off its membership drive ahead which will also be an online exercise.”

Party insiders said the assigned party workers will collect new memberships and upload the data to the party server through an app. The digital membership cards with photographs will be forwarded to the new members instantly. Name, location, coordinates of mandal and booth committees will be mentioned in the digital identity cards to be handed over to the new members of the saffron party, added sources.

Meanwhile, addressing the party meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “There are 3,328 organisational booths across the state. As per the post-poll reports, we can’t say we have a robust presence everywhere. Wherever we have lacunas we have to address it and strengthen our party organisation to an extent that rival parties can’t get the scope of misguiding the electorates.”

The Chief Minister also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra for his tech-savvy approach. “BJP is the only political party in the country that has adapted itself to technological advancements and made inroads everywhere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for that and we feel in the days to come our party will grow further,” said Dr Saha.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee urged the party workers to prepare for winning both the Lok Sabha seats. “This will be a gift to PM Modi in return for everything he has done for the people of Tripura,” said Bhattacharjee.

