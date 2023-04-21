Agartala: As Tripura sizzles in the sweltering summer heat, authorities at Tripura’s lone zoo—Sepahijala—have also made significant changes in the diet of animals to help them survive the extreme weather conditions. Bamboo-made roofs installed at the top of enclosures along with the arrangement of ice cubes in the night shelters are just some of the steps taken to make it easier for the animals.
Speaking on the issue, Zoo Director Sepahijala district, Biswajt Das said, “A number of precautionary measures have been undertaken at the zoo to ensure that the animals can survive the heatwave. This year, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise in temperature in the zoo areas and therefore, changes have been made in the diet of animals, the frequency of baths has been multiplied and to prevent direct sun rays from entering the enclosures, bamboo-made roofs have been installed at the top of the enclosures.”
For carnivorous animals like lions, he said, leopards and Himalayan Black bears to be specific, the frequency of baths has also increased. Ever since the temperature crossed the 37-degree mark, the animals are showered with cold water more than twice a day. The frequency of water tankers has also been increased for uninterrupted water supply to the animals, Das explained.
Moreover, Das said, ice cubes have been brought to the zoo. During afternoons, when the temperature rises to the highest, animals generally take rest in night shelters. “Ever since we started keeping ice cubes in the night shelters, we have witnessed animals resting inside the shelters even at noon. All these efforts are made as per the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority of India all the improvisations are fetching results,” Das pointed out.
Along with the external changes, the veterinarians posted at the zoo have also improvised the diets for the animals in order to keep them hydrated. Keshab Debanth, a senior veterinarian of Sepahijala Zoo, said, “Along with their regular food, we are giving plenty of fluids that include ORS and other kinds of rehydrating drinks to the carnivorous animals. For herbivores, seasonal fruits like watermelon and grapes are new additions in their diets.”
